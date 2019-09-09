Ashes 2019: England lost the match by 185 runs as Australia retained the Ashes, but Jofra Archer once again gave his fans reason to smile as he flaunted his footy skills while batting in the second innings. It was a Cummins delivery to which Archer wanted to defend it with a straight bat, but it did not ht the middle of the bat and was rolling onto the stumps. Archer realised it and quickly attempted a back flick to stop the ball from hitting the stumps. His footy skills must have impressed Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

ALSO READ: Smith, Cummins, Hazlewood Star as Australia Thrash England in 4th Test by 185 Runs to Retain Urn

Here is the video of the moment:

Unfortunately, Archer could not make it count as he was dismissed for one.

Led by Steve Smith’s double hundred and a disciplined effort by the faster bowlers – Australia maintained their complete stranglehold on the match on all five days. The result of the fifth and final Test in Oval becomes null and void as Tim Paine and Co. will now head home with the Ashes Urn, considering they had won the Ashes 2017-18 4-1 at home. Cummins started day 5 by adding two more wickets to his tally in the first session. The first was that of Jason Roy who put up 66 runs for the third wicket with Joe Denly. The pair managed to fend off 145 balls before Cummins got Roy. He then got the wicket of England’s Headingley hero Ben Stokes while the latter was on 1 off 17 balls.

Earlier, Australia were under tremendous pressure after squandering an easy chance to take the lead in the third Test at Leeds. The tourists were decimated by a Ben Stokes’ special to keep the contest alive. Joe Root’s men levelled the series at 1-1 with the confidence-boosting win that came after Stokes single-handedly helped the hosts chase a record-breaking target of 359 at Headingley Oval in August.