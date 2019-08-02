England vs Australia: So, Jofra Archer gets it right again! Looks like he knew it all along, some of the most intriguing things about the future of cricket, which has started coming true recently. He had made a freakish prediction about Australian wicketkeeper seven years ago in 2012 which seems to be coming true now. Wade, a wicket-keeper was asked to roll his arms over to break a partnership and give the other bowlers rest. It was surprising for some to see the backup keeper bowling some medium pace. He conceded seven runs in that over. Archer’s post from seven years back read, “What is Matthew Wade doing?’
His prediction is already been spotted and is winning applause.
Not so long back, Archer hogged the limelight again after young turk Prithvi Shaw got banned after he failed dope test. Archer had predicted that in 2016 and it happened in 2019. Fans are awestruck with Archer and his prophecies.
Meanwhile, 26-years-old Rory Burns slammed his maiden ton to give England the upper hand in the ongoing first Test at Edgbaston. Root was out for a brilliant 57. Stokes is now in the middle with the maiden centurion.
Earler on Day 1, former Australian captain Steve Smith announced his arrival to Test cricket with a bang as he scored a gritty 144 to rescue Australia from 122/8 to eventually muster 284.