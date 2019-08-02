England vs Australia: So, Jofra Archer gets it right again! Looks like he knew it all along, some of the most intriguing things about the future of cricket, which has started coming true recently. He had made a freakish prediction about Australian wicketkeeper seven years ago in 2012 which seems to be coming true now. Wade, a wicket-keeper was asked to roll his arms over to break a partnership and give the other bowlers rest. It was surprising for some to see the backup keeper bowling some medium pace. He conceded seven runs in that over. Archer’s post from seven years back read, “What is Matthew Wade doing?’

What is matthew wade doing !?! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 18, 2012

His prediction is already been spotted and is winning applause.

He does have buckets of tweets for everything,that will happen in future,…. — Gaire Nabin (@Gairenabin97) August 2, 2019

He has a tweet for everything!!! — ‘Liam Riain (@liam_riain) August 2, 2019

U think u some predictor!!! Then predict who will win next year’s t20 world cup. Now! — Chandan Matta (@matta_chandan) August 2, 2019

This must’ve been when Wade bowled for the first time IMO — Manish Belani (@belanish11) August 2, 2019

Not so long back, Archer hogged the limelight again after young turk Prithvi Shaw got banned after he failed dope test. Archer had predicted that in 2016 and it happened in 2019. Fans are awestruck with Archer and his prophecies.

Meanwhile, 26-years-old Rory Burns slammed his maiden ton to give England the upper hand in the ongoing first Test at Edgbaston. Root was out for a brilliant 57. Stokes is now in the middle with the maiden centurion.

Earler on Day 1, former Australian captain Steve Smith announced his arrival to Test cricket with a bang as he scored a gritty 144 to rescue Australia from 122/8 to eventually muster 284.