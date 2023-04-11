Home

Jofra Archer INJURED? Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Pacer’s Absence During DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: While speculations are rife that Archer may not be fully fit, there is no official word on that.

Delhi: In what would come as a major setback for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, pacer Jofra Archer is not in the playing XI for the game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. After winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl and said that Archer is not available for the game. Archer is reportedly injured and is still recovering from it. MI will be hoping that the star pacer recovers soon as he is a crucial asset for the team in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn’t do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available,” said Rohit at the toss.

With MI having lost two games on the trot, fans would have expected Archer’s inclusion could have changed the fortunes of the side. Unfortunately, it will not happen tonight.

DC vs MI Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff At the time of filing the story, the Capitals are 55 for one in the seventh over. Prithvi Shaw has departed for 15.

