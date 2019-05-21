All-rounder Jofra Archer made his highly-anticipated entry into England’s World Cup squad, as the national selectors named the final 15-man contingent for the marquee tournament on Tuesday. Archer, who had been excluded from the preliminary squad that had been named last month to meet the ICC’s first deadline requirement.

The young pacer was included for the one-off ODI versus Ireland and five-match ODI series against Pakistan. His eventual selection was more or less a certainty once he had made his England debut. Archer’s inclusion came alongside those of fellow all-rounder Liam Dawson and top-order batsman James Vince. The trio replaced David Willey, Joe Denly and Alex Hales.

Despite having played just four internationals since becoming eligible to play for England in March, Archer is highly regarded for his temperament and talent, so much that England picked his raw talent over the more experienced Willey. The left-arm seamer has been a consistent performer for England in the past. But after what was at best a mixed series against Pakistan, his performances simply weren’t enough to make him stand out from the intense current competition.

England World Cup squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince.

