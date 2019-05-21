World Cup 2019: England announces 15-man England World Cup squad and the biggest talking point has been the inclusion of all-rounder Jofra Archer. Ahead of the selection, there was a cloud over his selection but now that is clear as he has made it to the squad. The other surprise was the omission of David Willey. Alex Hales was not considered for the squad as he got involved in a case which involved drugs. Archer will add value to the squad as he can contribute with the bat and with the bowl, he is also a brilliant fielder.

Meanwhile, England will play the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.

“It’s always been about playing for England for me and I always made that very clear. I was prepared to wait but thankfully the chance has come sooner,” said Archer after selection.

England World Cup squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince