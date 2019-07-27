Jofra Archer’s rise and his rapid strides in international cricket is an inspiring story of success for every individual who works hard in making their dreams come true. Archer was easily one of England’s World Cup heroes for his consistent and impactful performances in the quadrennial extravaganza. With 20 wickets against his name, the Barbados-born speedster ended the tournament as joint third-highest wicket-taker.

His commitment for English flannels can be gauged from the fact that Archer played the second half of the World Cup with “excruciating pain” and was unable to play without painkillers. From bowling that crucial Super Over in the final versus New Zealand to powering England to maiden world title at Lord’s on July 14 – Archer now can’t wait to show his worth in Test cricket in the upcoming Ashes series.

It was during England’s fifth match in the World Cup against Afghanistan when Archer suffered a side strain injury. With the hosts facing must-win situations in their remaining two matches against India and New Zealand during the round-robin phase, Eoin Morgan couldn’t afford to rest Archer.

Archer, while talking to the BBC Sussex, said he had to manage the side strain throughout the tournament. “It was pretty excruciating,” he said. “I’m fortunate it’s settled quickly.”

“It was pretty bad. I couldn’t do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards. I couldn’t get a week’s rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days,” he added.

Archer is yet to make his Test debut and was also left out of the England squad that took on Ireland at Lord’s. Archer, however, is primed to make his debut against Australia and he “just can’t wait to get the opportunity”. “I’m just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball,” he said.

“I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can’t wait to get the opportunity.”

The first Test of Ashes 2019 between England and Australia will begin on August 1 at Edgbaston.

