Jofra Archer Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Chris Jordan Replaces MI Star

Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets.

Jordan joins MI for INR 2 Crore.

Squads:

