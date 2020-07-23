Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt – who was banned from international cricket for his involvement in fixing in 2010 – got brutally trolled for his comments on English pacer Jofra Archer. Butt – in his YouTube channel said that he felt Archer should not have broken the protocols. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday: Rohit Sharma Trolls RCB Spinner as he Turned 30 | SEE POST
Archer had broken the security protocol ahead of the second Test to visit his home to meet his dog, according to The Sun.
Archer was duly penalised as he was not allowed to play the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Butt’s remarks did not go down well with the cricket fans, who trolled him in a hilarious manner.
Meanwhile, with a win at Old Trafford, the hosts have squared the series after losing the series opener at Southampton. In all likelihood Archer would be back for the third Test.