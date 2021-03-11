England pace spearhead Jofra Archer slammed former skipper Michael Vaughan on raising questions over his commitment towards red-ball cricket. Archer was not amused with Vaughan’s comments and said “he doesn’t know what’s driving me”. In the recently concluded Test series against India, Archer played only two Tests and was ruled out of rest of two due to injury. On spin-friendly tracks, the young pacer was not much effective. Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Express Himself And Play With Freedom in T20Is Against England: VVS Laxman

Archer took a dig at Vaughan and said he never had any conversation regarding cricket with him. The pacer further claims it annoys him when people form their own opinions.

"Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 per cent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions," Archer, 25, wrote in a column for Daily Mail.

“I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, ‘if Jofra doesn’t love Test cricket, England need to find out why.’ We’ve never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn’t know what makes me tick. He doesn’t know what’s driving me,” Archer wrote.

Archer further said he always dreamed of playing Test cricket and is committed to playing all three formats for the England cricket team.

“Let me be clear about something: I’ve never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I’ve always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn’t changed, and never will as far as I’m concerned. I always dreamed of playing Test cricket and don’t feel I’ve had a bad game so far — yet unless I am taking four or five wickets in an innings, I am placed under scrutiny and some people start trying to decipher what’s going on,” Archer wrote.

The 25-year-old also shed light on his Test bowling average and said he is relatively new to Test cricket.

“Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad once did. And I am happy with a bowling average of 31 so far because I can get better,” he said.