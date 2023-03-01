Home

Jofra Archer to Play Entire IPL 2023, ECB Will Manage MI Bowler’s Workload- Report

The 27-year old pacer missed the second part of 2021 and the entire 2022 due to injury and recently returned in the SA20 League for Mumbai Indians' sister franchise MI Cape Town and now currently touring Bangladesh with the England cricket team.

Jofra Archer to Play Entire IPL 2023, ECB Will Manage MI Bowler's Workload- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: As Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 hangs loose, good news coming in for Mumbai Indians that England’s star pacer Jofra Archer is all set to be available for the entire tournament.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, officials of the ECB and IPL have confirmed that Archer will be playing the full IPL for his franchise and the ECB will manage his workload.

“He should be able to play a full part in the IPL and as always his franchisee and the ECB will manage his workload,” an ECB source said

“Jofra is very much available, have you not seen him in action in the Dhaka ODI”, the IPL source told Cricbuzz.

The 27-year old pacer missed the second part of 2021 and the entire 2022 due to injury and recently returned in the SA20 League for Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI Cape Town and now currently touring Bangladesh with the England cricket team.

MI bought Archer for INR 8 crores in the 2022 IPL Mega Auction but unfortunately the record IPL Champions didn’t get to witness the combo of Bumrah and Archer in action.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 and as per latest reports he would be missing both the IPL and the Asia Cup and would be looking to get fit in time for the ODI World Cup in India.

Archer should also ensure that he remains fit or else the Paltans will have a tough time organising their bowling line-up for the upcoming season.

