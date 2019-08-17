England vs Australia: Pacer Jofra Archer is taking giant strides in the world of cricket. But, sometimes a cricketer needs to be careful about their actions as it could have an unwanted repercussion. That is exactly what happened after his bouncer hit a well-set Steve Smith on his helmet and he was on the ground. While all the cricketers looked concerned while Smith was on the floor, Jofra along with Buttler was spotted laughing. This act did not go down well with fans who bashed the all-rounder brutally. “If sportsmanship means laughing at someone after a ball you bowled struck someone’s neck then Jofra Archer and Jos Butler do not deserve to be called sportsmen. They surely know what happened to Phil Hughes? Disgusting,” read a post from a Twitter user.

OK, I’m going to give @JofraArcher the benefit of the doubt; maybe he was laughing about something else when he felled #SteveSmith. Not happy with Eng fans who continue to boo Smith even after his heroics. Move on! #Ashes19 — Geoffrey Denman (@geoffdenman) August 17, 2019

Jofra Archer was laughing with his team mates while Smith was being treated.

Yes the English are true gentlemen and play in the spirit of the game. — SANDESH KUIKEL (@Erkuiksand1) August 17, 2019

Bollocks. Ignoring and laughing at an injured opponent is cowardly. And then the crowd boos Smith in return to the crease. — Mark Nicholas (@Nickoperth) August 17, 2019

Disrespectful @JofraArcher behaviour. Hope you breakdown and have others laughing at you. #flog — Meredith Angwin (@Angwin_MJ) August 17, 2019

Karma will get Jofra Archer, laughing after a nasty blow on Steve Smith’s neck, not even checking on him…bad sportsmanship….. https://t.co/6xRu7AZuDc — justanotherday (@junehartman46) August 17, 2019

It was a well-directed 92.4mph bouncer from Archer that was too hot for Smith to handle. The players were stunned and Steve Smith didn’t seem to be getting up anytime soon. Smith shuffled across and by the time he could think of countering this bouncer, it was at him like a rapid rash.