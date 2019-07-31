The curse of Jofra Archer is back! Hailed widely for his mind-boggling abilities to predict future, England pacer Archer has become an instant hit among fans. The Barbados-born quick has done an exceptional job on the field with the ball to lead England to their maiden World Cup title at Lord’s on July 14. Apart from picking up crucial wickets, Archer also made headlines for his old tweets during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that earned him the title of ‘modern-day Nostradamus’.

Once again, Archer’s old tweet is making rounds on social media for it’s sharp resemblance with Prithvi Shaw’s doping ban. In 2015, Archer had tweeted ‘unlucky Shaw’ and this tweet has become viral on Twitter after young India opener Shaw was handed an eight-month ban by BCCI over doping violation on Tuesday. Fans and critics came up with great reactions on Archer’s tweet, calling him an astrologer and modern-day Nostradamus. Nostradamus was a French astrologer who is popular for predicting future events in his book.

Unlucky shaw — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 15, 2015

OMG! 🤯😨 jofra knows everything !Feeling sad for Shaw #prithvishaw 😕😞😭

Ok archer ! Tell the price of ur time machine 😂 Lol🤣 https://t.co/xi4ulHP93h — Arumugha Vishwa (@imVishwa_20) July 30, 2019

Jofra is the main lead. 🤣🤣🤣 — Vamsi (@VBY199) July 30, 2019

Jofra Archer has a tweet about Prithvi Shaw too! pic.twitter.com/64ynqEmcEI — Jatin (@DowntownFunk_) July 30, 2019



The 19-year-old Shaw was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket for a period of eight months after failing a dope test, the BCCI said. A BCCI release said Shaw had “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”.

Shaw’s suspension is retrospective in nature, starting from March 16 and ending on November 15. Apart from Shaw, two other cricketers — Akshay Dullarwar and Divya Gajraj — were also suspended for the same offence.

Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing programme during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain terbutaline.

“Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In and Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances,” the BCCI release stated.

“Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation,” the BCCI said.