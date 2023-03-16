Home

Sports

Jofra Archer Will Be Mumbai Indians’ Strength In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Jofra Archer Will Be Mumbai Indians’ Strength In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Indian Premier League 2023 will start from March 31. Defending Champions Gujarat Giants will take Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai will play their first match against Bangalore on April 02.

Archer Will Be MI's Strength In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi: Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is out of action since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa and subsequently missed the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE. After making a recovery, the pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, Bumrah was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and Mumbai Indians surely miss the speedster as he is the vital cog for the franchise. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai was unable to impress fans with their performance in the 15th edition of IPL which was played in 2022.

You may like to read

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Jofra Archer will be the strength for Mumbai in the upcoming season of IPL as he can pick wickets and also bowl a couple of overs in the end.

“I think their strength will be the presence of Jofra Archer. He can pick wickets upfront and also bowl a couple of overs in the end, block the runs and pick up wickets as well. I think it (weakness) could really be the spin combination. They’ve got a love new-ball attack but the spin combination just looks a little bit light,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Rajasthan Royals in an intense bidding war to sign England pacer Jofra Archer before the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.