England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that their gun fast bowler Jofra Archer will not participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. Archer had suffered a freaking injury at his place during the series against India and had to undergo surgery. Thus, there were doubts regarding his participation in IPL 2021 but Rajasthan Royals were hopeful that he will join them towards the fag end of the tournament.

Archer underwent surgery on his middle finger and only just returned to "bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress," the ECB said in a statement.

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free," the ECB said further added.

Rajasthan Royals are already hampered by a spate of injuries and Archer unavailability is a big blow for the team. Earlier, RR talisman all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the entire tournament after he suffered a finger injury while taking Chris Gayle’s catch in the opening clash of the season for the franchise. Ben has returned back to England and he will undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer was the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers’ in the previous season. The ace paceman had scalped 20 wickets in 14 matches and had bowled with a parsimonious economy rate of 6.55 and an impressive average of 16.55. In fact, all of the RR bowlers had conceded their runs at more than 11 runs/over in the last edition.

Archer’s absence in the ongoing season of the IPL is palpable as Rajasthan Royals are struggling to get going. Chris Morris was expected to fill the big shoes of the Englishman but he hasn’t been able to justify his role thus far in the first four matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have got off to a torrid start as they have lost three out of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Furthermore, their all-rounder Liam Livingstone has flown back to England due to bubble fatigue.

RR will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 24th April.