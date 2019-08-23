England vs Australia: England are back on track in the Ashes and it is the pace of Jofra Archer that has got them back. Lethal Archer spanked the Aussies with six of his best. He picked a surreal 6/45 to bundle out the Aussies for 179 on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test. Archer revealed he could not bowl any better than that after the day’s proceedings. Soon comparisons with former South African great Dale Steyn started doing the rounds after David Warner reckoned so. “He bowled at bit like Dale Steyn with the new ball, tried to use the conditions and ramp it up when he needed to. It was world-class bowling at its best,” said Warner.

Here is how his spell was praised from across the world:

What a bowler … Can’t see how @JofraArcher doesn’t get 400 Test Wickets at least … !! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2019

Impossible not to get carried away by Jofra Archer the Test cricketer. Spread the word, this guy has the talent and the charisma to convert the unconverted in their droves pic.twitter.com/a5XM1uXKzT — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) August 22, 2019

Six for Archer. Root’s captaincy has just been made very simple. ‘Throw the ball to Archer’. By the time the Ashes are over, I hope they aren’t singing Ashes to Ashes, Bowlers to Dust. If Jofra don’t get there, Archer must! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2019

Jofra Archer netting his 260th Premier League goal.pic.twitter.com/7vHSSFtPMI — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 22, 2019

Jofra Archer is on the verge of a unique record in Test cricket. If he takes a wicket off the 1st ball in 2nd inns, he’ll be only the 2nd bowler to take a hat-trick spread across 3 different overs. Merv Hughes is the only bowler to achieve this feat (v WI at WACA in 1988).