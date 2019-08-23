England vs Australia: England are back on track in the Ashes and it is the pace of Jofra Archer that has got them back. Lethal Archer spanked the Aussies with six of his best. He picked a surreal 6/45 to bundle out the Aussies for 179 on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test. Archer revealed he could not bowl any better than that after the day’s proceedings. Soon comparisons with former South African great Dale Steyn started doing the rounds after David Warner reckoned so. “He bowled at bit like Dale Steyn with the new ball, tried to use the conditions and ramp it up when he needed to. It was world-class bowling at its best,” said Warner.
Here is how his spell was praised from across the world:
Jofra Archer is on the verge of a unique record in Test cricket. If he takes a wicket off the 1st ball in 2nd inns, he’ll be only the 2nd bowler to take a hat-trick spread across 3 different overs. Merv Hughes is the only bowler to achieve this feat (v WI at WACA in 1988).