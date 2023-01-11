Home

Jofra Archer’s Return A Timely Statement For Injured Jasprit Bumrah

Jofra Archer, who was sidelined with elbow and back injuries for 18 months, is playing the T20 league in South Africa.

Jofra Archer reacts during a SAT20 match for MI Cape Town. (Image: Sportzpics)

Injuries can hurt fast bowlers both mentally and physically. Given modern-day workloads on fast bowlers, to remain in peak physical fitness is a great challenge. Two modern-day speedsters – Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah – are classic case studies. Back, shoulder, elbow or lower limb injuries are not only uncommon but debilitating as well. It can ruin careers or force unwanted modification to natural rhythm.

Jofra Archer’s return after 18 months on the sidelines is great news for England and the franchises he plays for. The England pacer has returned with a bang in the South Africa T20 cricket league. Archer took three wickets for 27 runs playing for MI Cape Town in their SA T20 opener against Paarl Royals. On Friday, Archer will test his skills against Durban Super Giants.

Archer’s return has been timely for England, scheduled for a bumper season ahead. Archer’s durability will be key. The West Indian-born pacer had played his last competitive game for Sussex in July 2021 and then went into long and difficult rehabilitation to cure a stress fracture of the back and two elbow operations. Jofra Archer did not rush his return and prepared for the SA T20s with a warm-up match for England Lions in November.

🚨 JOFRA ARCHER IS BACK 🚨 541 days after his last professional appearance, Jofra Archer starts his return with a wicket maiden in the SA20 🔥pic.twitter.com/cBWHPXI2Bq — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) January 10, 2023

Former England superstar Kevin Pietersen sees Archer’s return as a big boost for England. Apart from the ODI World Cup, the Three Lions are scheduled to play the Ashes and more recently, a three-Test series in South Africa starting in Bloemfontein on January 27.

“For me, the biggest story is the return of Jofra Archer after nearly two years out with injury. I don’t think I was alone in wondering whether he had a future at the top of the game after so many injury blows, but I desperately hope that this is the start of the second phase of his career,” said Pietersen.

“Archer is a star of the game, he proved that with his incredible first year in international cricket in 2019.He’s also one of the nicest guys you’ll meet – except when he has the ball in hand, because you don’t want to be on the receiving end of one of his rockets. Hopefully he lights up this tournament. It will be huge for England if he does, with the Ashes and the World Cup coming up this year,” added Pietersen.

In a year when it will host the ODI World Cup later this year, the Indian cricket board is seemingly doing a similar exercise for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka and may even miss the home Test series against Australia.

Bumrah, sensibly, is easing his way back to full match fitness. The national selectors had initially chosen him for the home series against the Lankans, but chose to withdraw him. While it allows Bumrah to recover fully from his back problems, it allows other quicks like Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh to display their wares. It always makes sense to bank on a pool of assets rather than a single performer. On that count, the series against Lanka has been an eyeopener. Malik took seven wickets in the three-match T20 series and currently leads the ODI charts with three scalps in one game.

Both Archer and Bumrah will be part of the Mumbai Indians contingent for IPL 2023. Both pacers were retained by Mumbai Indians, who will be trying to build a new core for future. Both Bumrah and Archer will have to watch their back to sustain their careers and pocket their big bucks.

(Soumitra Bose is a senior journalist. He tweets @Soumitra65. Views are personal)