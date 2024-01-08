Home

Johannesburg Super Kings Captain Faf Du Plessis Eyes South Africa Return Through SA20 At T20 World Cup 2024

The last time Faf du Plessis played limited overs cricket for South Africa was in 2020 in a T20I game.

Faf du Plessis speaks to media during captain's interaction ahead of SA20. (Image: @JSKSA20)

Cape Town: Former South African captain Faf du Plessis is contemplating a return to the national side for one last shot at glory in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, when he leads Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 that gets underway on January 10. Although Du Plessis retired from Test cricket, he is yet to call it quits in the white-ball format.

So will SA20 act as a vehicle for one last shot at the global trophy? “Final crack… it is first about getting back from injury, looking forward to playing cricket again,” said Du Plessis during the captains’ press interaction on Monday in the SA20.

Du Plessis, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, had previously played under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for several years. “Obviously, the tournament is the most important thing, I just want to make sure I play good cricket.

“It is a great time for us to be still involved in the game. Then we’ll see what happens after that,” he added. The right-hander finds Dhoni’s leadership inspirational. About leading a franchise forever synonymous with MSD, Du Plessis is always ready to pick brains of seniors but leave his own imprint on Johannesburg Super Kings.

“It was great to be part of that dressing room as a young guy. Probably my biggest learning curve was to work under Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni. At the start of my leadership journey to see how the big guys do things, it was great to learn,” he said.

He recollected when he first got into CSK. “My first season, it was all about sitting and asking questions and observing. MS is captain cool, he is very calm under pressure and it is very important to be relaxed.” It is important to have originality, he said.

“When you play under some great leaders you also understand that it is important to do things in a way that is going to work for you. You just can’t copy different styles all the time.”

