Johannesburg Hourly Weather Updates

Eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss.Also Read - Virat Kohli Not Playing, KL Rahul to Lead India in 2nd Test at Johannesburg

The pressure would be on the hosts after losing the opening Test at Centurion. India would not mind a delayed start as SA has to win it to square the series. Also Read - Why Was Ravi Shastri So Successful As India Coach? Former India Spinner Maninder Singh Spill the Beans | EXCLUSIVE

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj Also Read - Hanuma Vihari For Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav For Shardul Thakur; Aakash Chopra Suggests India's Playing XI For Johannesburg Test

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 1 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE