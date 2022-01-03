Johannesburg Hourly Weather Updates

Eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss.

The pressure would be on the hosts after losing the opening Test at Centurion. India would not mind a delayed start as SA has to win it to square the series.

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Live Updates

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: BIG setback for India as Virat Kohli is missing the Test due to a back spasm. Rahul would be leading the side in Kohli’s absence.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: India would once again hope that in-form KL Rahul gets among the runs and put his side in a position of strength.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: With forecasts of rain looming, the side that wins the toss would without a doubt opt to bat.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Sun is shining bright and for sure, play will start on time. In around 20 minutes from now, the toss will take place.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Toss on time as of now. But again, it will be a day where one has to keep their fingers crossed and hope the play is not interrupted.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: There was a thunderstorm last night. But now, it is bright and sunny with forecasts of rain in the post-lunch session.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: With rain forecasted over the five days at Johannesburg, both teams may have to settle for a stalemate.

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Vihari has been spotted rolling his arms over in the nets. Likely he could be drafted in for Ravi Ashwin. But would that be a wise move? Wouldn’t it send the wrong signal to Ashwin?

