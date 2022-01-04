Jo’burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2

Despite winning the toss, it was the same old story for India as the experienced middle-order failed to fire on the opening day of the second Test at Johannesburg. Apart from stand-in captain Rahul’s fifty, no other batter got among the runs as India was bundled out for 202 runs. Young Marco Jansen with four wickets was the best bowler for SA.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: India Eye Early Wickets to Put Pressure on Hosts

After losing Aiden Markram early, captain Dean Elgar held fort as he along with Keegan Petersen ensured SA did not lose any more wickets. SA trail by 167 runs at stumps on day one. They would hope to build on the good start and chip away at the deficit. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 1 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane be Dropped When Virat Kohli Returns? Dinesh Karthik Answers

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: If Siraj does not take the field, it would be important that Bumrah and the rest fire. Also, that Shardul Thakur chips in.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Dravid has a long conversation with Mohammed Shami ahead of play today. He seems to be asking him what can be done with the batter looking to play him on the front.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Sun is shining bright, just what the fans would have hoped for. It remains to be seen if we get an entire day of cricket or will it be a truncated day.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Will Vihari get to bowl? He may if a bowler needs rest. The wicket will not suit him well but still, he could be asked to roll his arms.

  • 11:30 AM IST

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Had India got three wickets last evening, the game would have been in the balance. But now, the hosts are well and truly in control of the Test. But again, in these pitches – things can change quickly.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: At Centurion, it rain – yet there was a result. Will that be the case at Jo’burg as rain is predicted for the remaining days?

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: At least on 30 occasions, the ball went past Elgar’s bat where he played and missed. He was lucky one may say to survive.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Stay hooked to India.com and CricketCountry for all the latest on the weather and the score as and when the match starts.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: It will not be easy for the two South Africans in the middle. Elgar and Petersen will have to take fresh guard and that is never easy in these conditions.