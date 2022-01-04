Jo’burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2

Despite winning the toss, it was the same old story for India as the experienced middle-order failed to fire on the opening day of the second Test at Johannesburg. Apart from stand-in captain Rahul’s fifty, no other batter got among the runs as India was bundled out for 202 runs. Young Marco Jansen with four wickets was the best bowler for SA.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: India Eye Early Wickets to Put Pressure on Hosts

After losing Aiden Markram early, captain Dean Elgar held fort as he along with Keegan Petersen ensured SA did not lose any more wickets. SA trail by 167 runs at stumps on day one. They would hope to build on the good start and chip away at the deficit. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

