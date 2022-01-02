LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates

After an emphatic win at Centurion, Team India would feel they are well-placed ahead of the second Test at Johannesburg on Sunday. The Wanderers is one place India has good memories of. They have never lost a Test at the venue and that would inspire them a lot.Also Read - Aakash Chopra Points Two Weaknesses of Shikhar Dhawan After Veteran Opener Gets Picked in India ODI Squad For SA Tour

But again, eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss. Also Read - Virat Kohli Eyes BIG Record During 2nd Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj Also Read - What Does 'Deshi Basara' Mean And Why Does KL Rahul Has It Tattooed on His Body?

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Live Updates

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli: “It’s a pleasure to work with someone like Virat. Personally, he is in a really good space. I feel there is a run of big runs coming soon, observing how he is practising, how involved he is. Credit to him and the team, despite all that’s happening around: Rahul Dravid.”

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid: “We would love to have more big scores but the conditions is never easiest for all batsmen to be able to convert it into a big score. Hopefully, others apart from KL Rahul will step up.”

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: You can watch the Rahul Dravid Press Conference on BCCI. tv. Could he announce the playing XI just to make a statement?

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Also, will Dravid speak on Cheteshwar Pujara’s woeful form and if the team will persist with him or not.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Rahul Dravid would be speaking to the media in a virtual chat some time from now. He could drop hints on the playing XI for the second Test and speak on Virat Kohli’s form.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Even if it does not rain tomorrow, the umpires would have to make sure the playing conditions are safe enough for the players to take the field.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Do you think KL Rahul was the difference between the two sides in the Centurion Test?

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Following the loss, the hosts are likely to make changes in their XI. The weather and the pitch would be taken into account. Traditionally, the Wanderers pitch offers bounce and assistance for pacers.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: There are reports that Umesh Yadav could replace Shardul Thakur on the side. This is because the management wants to keep Thakur fresh for the white-ball leg.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: It would be interesting to see if the team persists with an out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara or opts for an in-form Shreyas Iyer.