LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates

Eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss.Also Read - Why Was Ravi Shastri So Successful As India Coach? Former India Spinner Maninder Singh Spill the Beans | India.Com Exclusive

The pressure would be on the hosts after losing the opening Test at Centurion. India would not mind a delayed start as SA has to win it to square the series. Also Read - Hanuma Vihari For Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav For Shardul Thakur; Aakash Chopra Suggests India's Playing XI For Johannesburg Test

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 1 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE

Live Updates

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has suggested two changes for the second Test. He wants Hanuma Vihari in place of Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav in for Shardul Thakur.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The forecast for the following days of the Test is worse. At least, on Day 1 there is the hope of play. That is not the case for the remaining days.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Play is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. It would be interesting to see if that happens or not. The umpires would be under pressure in such a scenario.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Kohli would be eyeing his 71st international century. He has not got a three-figure score over the past two seasons. His last ton came in 2019 against Bangladesh.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Who will be not worried about the weather? The Indian team after taking a 1-0 lead, they can relax. But for the hosts, they have all the chasing to do…

  • 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Whatever it be – a full 90 overs looks impossible. And it looks like it will be a ‘stop-start’ kind of a day at Wanderers.

  • 9:08 AM IST

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: After the win at Centurion, the Indian team would be upbeat heading into the Jo’burg Test. Also, what helps is – India has good memories of the venue.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Fan would be hoping rain does not play spoilsport and a full day’s play takes place at the Wanderers. Will that happen or not – only time will tell?

  • 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: It would be interesting to see if India incorporates changes into their winning team. It is unlikely they will tinker with the winning combination.