LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.Also Read - Venkatesh Iyer on Red-Ball Future - 'Ultimate Objective is to Play Test Cricket For India' | EXCLUSIVE

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion. Also Read - Highlights IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 2: India Lead by 58 Runs at Stumps, Shardul Thakur's 7-Fer Skittles Out South Africa For 229

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 3 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE Also Read - Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: No Rain; Play to Start on Time