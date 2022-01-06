LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.Also Read - India or South Africa - Who Will Win 2nd Test at Johannesburg? Aakash Chopra Predicts KL Rahul-Led India Will

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Receiving Throwdowns From Coach Rahul Dravid at Johannesburg Would Calm Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The update is that there is a light drizzle at the Wanderers. The covers are on. The drainage system in place at the venue is among the best in the world. So, even if it rains – the ground would be ready in 30 minutes once the rain stops.

  • 12:56 PM IST

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The players have their track suits on as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are spotted having a word with all the players. Looks like a delayed start. Confirmation awaited!

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: It is not raining now. The umpires were having a look at the outfield sometime back. They were probably looking for dangerous spots on the ground which could be dangerous for the players.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: And finally, it seems rain is actually going to play spoilsport on the fourth day of the Johannesburg Test. It is overcast, the covers are on and a delayed start is on the cards.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: There are forecasts of rain later in the day, but again, that has been the prediction for the first couple of days as well. Hoping that the forecasts come wrong.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: In case you missed out, KL Rahul was irked by the comments by some South African players after his dismissal. It was a big wicket for the hosts.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The predictions of rain have not come true up until now and fans would hope it remains that way and a full game is played.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The sun is shining bright in Johannesburg and this would be good news for fans who have wanted competitive cricket. There are forecasts of rain later in the day, but as of now – it is sunny.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Even today – like yesterday – the first hour would be important. While Pujara and Rahane try not to get dismissed, the hosts will eye for early wickets.