LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.Also Read - India or South Africa - Who Will Win 2nd Test at Johannesburg? Aakash Chopra Predicts KL Rahul-Led India Will

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Receiving Throwdowns From Coach Rahul Dravid at Johannesburg Would Calm Fans | WATCH VIDEO

