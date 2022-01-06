LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.Also Read - India or South Africa - Who Will Win 2nd Test at Johannesburg? Aakash Chopra Predicts KL Rahul-Led India Will

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Receiving Throwdowns From Coach Rahul Dravid at Johannesburg Would Calm Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Drizzle continues and to make things worse, there now puddles forming on the ground. Does not look like the post lunch session is going to happen. All eyes on the final session now.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Once play starts, the conditions would be different. In all probability, it would favour the bowling side. India would eye Elgar once play starts.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: It is still raining at the Wanderers, but the forecast after this shower is good. The ground can be ready in 40-45 minutes once rain stops.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Will this break help India or South Africa? It will help India one feels as Elgar and Co would like to get out there and finish the job – that is 122 runs.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: From six session we are now down to five. Even five session look unlikely. Well, for a result – even a couple of sessions would be good enough.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Light drizzle continues. The umpires have had a look and have gone off. Seems like play is unlikely in the first session.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Does not look like play will start soon? The outfield would not be safe for players to take the field. Fans would be praying that rain stays away and play can happen.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The start has been delayed due to rain. There will be an inspection soon. The covers are on, there is a light drizzle.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The update is that there is a light drizzle at the Wanderers. The covers are on. The drainage system in place at the venue is among the best in the world. So, even if it rains – the ground would be ready in 30 minutes once the rain stops.

  • 12:56 PM IST