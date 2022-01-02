LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates

After an emphatic win at Centurion, Team India would feel they are well-placed ahead of the second Test at Johannesburg on Sunday. The Wanderers is one place India has good memories of. They have never lost a Test at the venue and that would inspire them a lot.

But again, eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss.

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj