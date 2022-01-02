LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates

After an emphatic win at Centurion, Team India would feel they are well-placed ahead of the second Test at Johannesburg on Sunday. The Wanderers is one place India has good memories of. They have never lost a Test at the venue and that would inspire them a lot.Also Read - Virat Kohli Eyes BIG Record During 2nd Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg

But again, eyes would be on the skies as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport again – as it did on Day 2 at Centurion. It would also be interesting to see if any of the sides make changes. In all likelihood, India would not tinker with the winning combination, while the hosts may incorporate changes after the loss. Also Read - What Does 'Deshi Basara' Mean And Why Does KL Rahul Has It Tattooed on His Body?

South Africa – Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Dropped at Johannesburg? Things Coach Rahul Dravid Could Answer at Press Conference

India – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Live Updates

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: What beckons for India is big! If they win the series, they would become the first Asian side to beat South Africa in South Africa in Tests.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Truncated sessions could be the order of the day at Johannesburg. That would be irritating for the players and the fans.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Who would benefit if it rains in Johannesburg – India or South Africa? First, it is evident both sides would want a game of cricket and the fans will also want it. But yes, India – who have a 1-0 lead already – would be okay even if it rains.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: It has rained yesterday and it is likely to rain today as well and the predictions are of rain tomorrow as well. Delayed start on the cards. Fans would be hoping that the Sun surprise everyone.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: India Test captain Virat Kohli would be seven runs away from a milestone at Wanderers. He needs seven runs to become the highest run-getter as an overseas batter at the Wanderers.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Even at Centurion, there were predictions of rain on the final day – but it did not pour and fans would be hoping for the same at Jo’burg.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: While Kohli would like to get the new year off to a good start, KL Rahul would be eyeing to continue his sublime form from the past year into 2022.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: With India on the cusp of a historic series win, it is unlikely they would change a winning side at Johannesburg. But yes, the hosts could incorporate changes.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: The humidity would not be high and that would give some respite to the players.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates: Once again Virat Kohli is set to give the press conference a miss and it would be Rahul Dravid who would address the press on Sunday. He is expected to touch upon a few issues.