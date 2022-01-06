Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Internet Is Full Of Hilarious Memes On Johannesburg Weather Ahead Of Day 4; Watch

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion. Also Read - India or South Africa - Who Will Win 2nd Test at Johannesburg? Aakash Chopra Predicts KL Rahul-Led India Will

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 4 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE Also Read - Virat Kohli Receiving Throwdowns From Coach Rahul Dravid at Johannesburg Would Calm Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: With 30 overs likely, the Indian pacers can go all out at the South African batters. For Elgar and Co, it would be a discomforting situation as they know 30 overs – under the present conditions – will not be enough to gun down 122. In that case, they may just have to defend.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: TEA has officially been taken at the Wanderers. There is no rain, the covers are off and if things remain this way – we could have play soon. Two and a half hours of play can still be squeezed in.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The umpires are in the middle having a look. We could have a play time soon. This is good, fingers crossed!

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: The covers are coming off. This is good piece of news for fans. The super sopers trying their best to get the ground ready.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Rain has stopped and that is the good news. The super sopers are out trying to mop up the puddles and get the ground ready for start. The covers are still on.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Drizzle continues and to make things worse, there now puddles forming on the ground. Does not look like the post lunch session is going to happen. All eyes on the final session now.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Once play starts, the conditions would be different. In all probability, it would favour the bowling side. India would eye Elgar once play starts.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: It is still raining at the Wanderers, but the forecast after this shower is good. The ground can be ready in 40-45 minutes once rain stops.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: Will this break help India or South Africa? It will help India one feels as Elgar and Co would like to get out there and finish the job – that is 122 runs.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE Jo’burg Weather Updates: From six session we are now down to five. Even five session look unlikely. Well, for a result – even a couple of sessions would be good enough.