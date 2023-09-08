Home

John Cena Meets South Superstar, Karthi Ahead Of WWE Superstar Spectacle In Hyderabad

John Cena met celebrated actor and South Superstar, Karthi who posed for pictures together ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle

John Cena and Karthi (credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad: WWE today returns to Indian shores with a live event for the first time since 2017 with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. WWE Superstar Spectacle also marks the return of arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of his generation, John Cena, who has come to India to perform for the first time ever.

The sixteen-time WWE World Champion met celebrated actor and South Superstar, Karthi who posed for pictures together ahead of the show. Karthi was also seen recently filming a secret project with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Along with Cena, WWE Superstars such as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER have made their way to India to participate in the event as they look to put on an exciting showcase of matches.

Cena along with World Heavyweight Champions Seth Rollins will take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match. The match can also bless fans with a dream interaction or exchange between Cena and Gunther,

The former Champion has a tremendous fan following in India and is a household WWE name. The future hall of fame will like to make the most out of this situation and entertain fans, Cena has expressed how much limited in-ring time he is left with. This can very well be his last match on the Indian soil.

