World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) 16-time champion John Cena took to Instagram on Saturday to post another picture, this time of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

Cena, who has a following of over 12 million on Instagram, posted the picture with no caption. The Bollywood actor acknowledged Cena’s post and came up with a witty reply to the former WWE champion’s trademark catchphrase “You can’t see me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

“Can’t see me,” Ranveer Singh commented on Cena’s post. Ranveer’s comment on John Cena’s post left fans in split.

The 42-year-old Cena is currently tied with ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair at 16 WWE titles as the wrestlers with most championships in his career. He has been out of action for some time now since he has been focussing on his career as an actor in Hollywood.

Cena will be seen lending his voice in the upcoming movie “Dolittle”. He is also set to be a part of the Fast And The Furious franchise, where he will join Dwayne Johnson, famously known as the Rock.

Cena’s last WWE appearance came in July during the Raw reunion episode of the Monday night special.

Meanwhile, WWE host Renne Young confirmed that John Cena will be a special guest at the premier of WWE Backstage show along with Rob Gronkowski, former NFL player.

The next pay-per-view event Crown Jewel will be held in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.