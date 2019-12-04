John Morrison is headed back to WWE’s squared circle after agreeing to a multi-year contract with WWE.

The Guru of Greatness is set to bring his Hollywood style back to WWE for the first time since 2011. A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour.

Morrison’s TV return and brand affiliation are still to be determined.

The news was Morrison signing coming to WWE had been around for a while now and the it was finally made official by WWE on Fox in their WWE Backstage.

Morrison also confirmed the news on Twitter, stating, Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️”.

John Morrison Bio

As his theme music reminds us, John Morrison “ain’t no make believe.” However, his lightning-fast offense and high-risk aerial expertise often made the WWE Universe wonder if their eyes were playing tricks on them every time he entered the ring.

Hailing from sunny Los Angeles, The Guru of Greatness exuded Hollywood flash, from his colorful entrances to his attention-grabbing ring attire. But there was more to Morrison than his unique fashion sense and penchant for pyrotechnics.

Schooled in the French discipline of parkour, which emphasizes freedom of movement, Morrison succeeded in just about any environment imaginable, performing athletic feats previously unseen in WWE. His rigorous training regimen and incredible agility earned this exciting Superstar a wholly appropriate nickname: The Prince of Parkour.