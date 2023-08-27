Home

Johnson Charles Receives Injury Scare During CPL Match Between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders- WATCH Viral Video

Papillion, Nebraska: Saint Lucia Kings’ Johnson Charles received a big injury scare on Saturday, when an attempted shot of his could’ve led to something very serious during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

It was during the 12th over of the Saint Lucia Kings’ innings and Johnson Charles was at the crease with Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Dwayne Bravo was the bowler at the other end for TKR.

In the 4th delivery of the over, Charles tried to scoop Bravo’s low full-toss and the batter’s attempted shot, hit right at his own chin and to his surprise, his helmet lost balance and was about to hit the stumps, but Charles at the right time used his heels to get it out of harm’s way. Things could’ve gone way out of hand, if it had a proper blow on chin. But thankfully, he was fine.

Here is the video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media.

A scary moment in CPL…!!! Thankfully Johnson Charles is fine.pic.twitter.com/uHmdxP0Y3q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2023

Saint Lucia Kings earned their second win of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 54 run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first, but Saint Lucia Kings, powered by the batting of Faf du Plessis and Sikandar Raza, scored a substantial 167/5 after 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders began their chase scoring runs rapidly, but the spin bowling of Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Sikandar Raza was ultimately their undoing as they lost frequent wickets and were bowled out for 113, falling 54 runs short of the target.

Saint Lucia Kings utilised their spin effectively; Khary Pierre was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 20 runs as the Knight Riders were dismissed for 113.

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to rebound in tomorrow evening’s match as they face off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

