Nottingham: It was a Test for the ages as England beat New Zealand to win at Nottingham by five wickets. Chasing a target of 298 runs for victory, the needed 160 in the final session and Bairstow along with captain Ben Stokes played sensational counter-attacking innings to take England over the line. Following his breathtaking 136 off 92 balls, Bairstow revealed Stokes' advise to him while they were in the middle during the last session.

Bairstow revealed that Stokes told him to not even think of the task at hand and just play. "It was just great fun to be out there. Just one of those things, when you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it. Ben at the other end said don't even think about it. That's how it went," Bairstow told at the post-match presentation.

Opposition captain Tom Latham also mentioned Baistow's knock in his post-match presentation speech. "When Jonny plays an innings like that, makes things harder. Emotions are pretty raw at the moment, boys are pretty gutted. Bit of a gap, chance for guys to get away from the game," he said.

The win takes England’s point percentage to 25 in the World Test Championship table as they continue to distance themselves from the bottom place. Defending champions New Zealand, meanwhile, point percentage slips to 29.17 and are just a spot above England.