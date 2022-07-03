Birmingham: When it looked like the chips were down for England, Johnny Bairstow held his nerves under pressure and scored a well-deserved hundred on Day 3 of 5th Test against England on Sunday at Edgbaston to lead the hosts’ fightback.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Shami Ends Bairstow Show

England were struggling at 83-5 at one point of time and from there on the highest run-getter in Test Cricket of 2022 slammed his 11th century to get the home side back on track in the final test of the 5-match series. This was his third hundred in consecutive test matches.

With an average exceeding over 72, this was Bairstow's 5th hundred of this year and takes his tally past 870 test runs. The 32-year is coming off a brilliant Test series against New Zealand, where the Punjab Kings batter scored two centuries and a match winning 71 in the final test to take the Three Lions to victory.

On his way to his hundred, Bairstow smashed 14 boundaries and 2 sixes. During the match he was involved in a heated argument with Virat Kohli but things sorted out later on between the two batters.

Hundred by Jonny Bairstow – from 13 (63) to 100 (119), this has been a superb counter attacking knock by Bairstow. His 5th Test century this year. Brilliant by Bairstow. pic.twitter.com/PDqirGoGCE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2022

A century of the highest quality from Jonny Bairstow. He has attacked without slogging, without losing his shape in shot-making and his timing has been exquisite. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2022