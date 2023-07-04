Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Jonny Bairstow Stumping Controversy: UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Ben Stokes, AUS Premier Anthony Albanese Agrees With Pat Cummins

Jonny Bairstow Stumping Controversy: UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Ben Stokes, AUS Premier Anthony Albanese Agrees With Pat Cummins

Backing Ben Stokes, the UK PM Rishi Sunak has finally broken silence over the saga and claimed that he would not want to win in that manner. 

Published: July 4, 2023 9:50 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jonny Bairstow, Jonny Bairstow news, Jonny Bairstow age, Jonny Bairstow updates, Jonny Bairstow runs, Jonny Bairstow records, Ashes 2023, Eng vs Aus 2nd Test, England vs Australia, Cricket News, Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes news, Ben Stokes age, Ben Stokes updates, Ashes 2023 results, Rishi Sunak, Rishi Sunak news, Rishi Sunak age, Anthony Albanese, Anthony Albanese news, Anthony Albanese age, Anthony Albanese updates
The manner in which Jonny Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey has infuriated a debate whether it was under the "spirit of the game."

London: Cumball, Bazball, plots, sub-plots, controversies, drama – the Lord’s Test will be remembered for a long time. Australia won the game by 43 runs to go 2-0 up, but controversies marred the win. Jonny Bairstow was stumped in an unusual manner by Alex Carey and that became the biggest talking point once the match was over. Was it in the ‘Spirit of the game’? Backing Ben Stokes, the UK PM Rishi Sunak has finally broken silence over the saga and claimed that he would not want to win in that manner.

Also Read:

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” UK PM spokesperson said in a statement.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.