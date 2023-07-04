Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Jonny Bairstow Stumping Controversy: UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Ben Stokes, AUS Premier Anthony Albanese Agrees With Pat Cummins
Backing Ben Stokes, the UK PM Rishi Sunak has finally broken silence over the saga and claimed that he would not want to win in that manner.
London: Cumball, Bazball, plots, sub-plots, controversies, drama – the Lord’s Test will be remembered for a long time. Australia won the game by 43 runs to go 2-0 up, but controversies marred the win. Jonny Bairstow was stumped in an unusual manner by Alex Carey and that became the biggest talking point once the match was over. Was it in the ‘Spirit of the game’? Backing Ben Stokes, the UK PM Rishi Sunak has finally broken silence over the saga and claimed that he would not want to win in that manner.
“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” UK PM spokesperson said in a statement.
