Jonty Rhodes ACCUSES SRH Fans of Attacking LSG Player With ‘Nuts And Bolts’ During IPL 2023 Match | VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes confirmed that 'nuts and bolts' were thrown toward Perak Mankad during the game.

Jonty Rhodes makes shocking claim (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Things got a little out of hand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted Lucknow Super Giants. The fans got agitated after they felt their side was robbed of a no-ball for height. Following the unruly behaviour of the crowd, the match had to be stopped for a while as well. Later, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes confirmed that ‘nuts and bolts’ were thrown toward Perak Mankad during the game.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rhodes wrote, “Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton.”

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023

