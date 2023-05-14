ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Jonty Rhodes ACCUSES SRH Fans of Attacking LSG Player With ‘Nuts And Bolts’ During IPL 2023 Match | VIRAL TWEET

Jonty Rhodes ACCUSES SRH Fans of Attacking LSG Player With ‘Nuts And Bolts’ During IPL 2023 Match | VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes confirmed that 'nuts and bolts' were thrown toward Perak Mankad during the game.

Published: May 14, 2023 8:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jonty Rhodes, Jonty Rhodes news, Jonty Rhodes age, Jonty Rhodes updates, Jonty Rhodes runs, Jonty Rhodes records, Jonty Rhodes ipl, SRH vs LSG, SRH vs LSG Highlights, SRH vs LSG as it happened, SRH vs LSG full scorecard, SRH vs LSG live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Points table, Cricket News
Jonty Rhodes makes shocking claim (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Things got a little out of hand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted Lucknow Super Giants. The fans got agitated after they felt their side was robbed of a no-ball for height. Following the unruly behaviour of the crowd, the match had to be stopped for a while as well. Later, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes confirmed that ‘nuts and bolts’ were thrown toward Perak Mankad during the game.

Also Read:

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rhodes wrote, “Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories