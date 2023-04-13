Buttler Adds Another Feather In His Cap Becomes Third Cricketer To Score Fastest 3000 IPL Runs

Home

Rajasthan Royals will now lock horns against defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 16, Sunday which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler has added another feather in his cap as he becomes the third cricketer to score the fastest 3000 runs in Indian Premier League while playing against Chennai Super Kings at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The England batter reached the milestone in his 85th match. Chris Gayle currently leads the chart as the batter just took 75 innings to notch up 3000 runs in cash-rich league. KL Rahul is the second on this list as the Lucknow Super Giants captain took 80 innings to reach the mark.

Buttler had helped Rajasthan Royals recover from the shock of losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and with help from Devdutt Padikkal (38), Ashwin (30) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 not out) helped them reach a competitive 175/8 in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by CSK.

The 32-year-old batter slammed his 18th IPL half-century on Wednesday, eventually falling for a 36-ball 52 as he was castled by Ravindra Jadeja in the 17th over.

After the previous year this is also special for Butter as the Rajasthan opener is currently leading the chart of highest run-scorers of the tournament he is is a strong contender for the Orange Cap this time around too.

