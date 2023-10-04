Home

Jos Buttler Asks Babar Azam to Translate Rohit Sharma’s Jokes For Him During ODI WC Captain’s Meet Event – WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: Didn't you find Babar explaining Buttler in English funny?

Jos Buttler asked Babar Azam to translate Rohit Sharma's jokes for him (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: India captain Rohit Sharma is known for being hilarious at times and today was no different when a reporter asked him about the 2019 ODI World Cup and how the winner was eventually decided. Rohit was asked this question during the All Captain’s Meet event in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI WC. While Rohit was confused over the question, England captain Jos Buttler asked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam about what was being spoken off. To which, Babar looked to be explaining Buttler. Here si the clip that is now circulating on social space and going viral.

“We are happy to get some off days, because so much heat and travelling one side of India to other side, so we are happy to get off time (smiles)”.

Even in last 3 editions of the World Cup hosting teams have conquered the tournament, even Indian fans are also having a lot of hopes on Indian team in this edition. On the benificiary side, the tournament is hosted by India so there are some benefits for players to play on the Indian soil.

The Indian skipper is not even thinking about the help he would get in India, he and his team are only thinking to give their best to win this edition of ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup. Watching the history the World Cup edition in last three years was found beneficial for the hosting country, it could be 4th streak in the World Cup edition where hosting countries won the World Cup.

Indian skipper is well known about the conditions they will play on and player selection according to teams and pitches. Having another young star player Shubman Gill on his side who has been absolutely magnificent on the Indian pitches, he would be looking to take on the opponents as his stats speak on the Indian conditions.

