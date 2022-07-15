London: Virat Kohli has been facing criticism from all quarters and things peaked after yet another failure on Thursday at Lord’s during the second ODI. The stage was set for Kohli to chase down a very gettable 247. He walked into bat after captain Rohit Sharma perished for a duck. Kohli got a good start as he hit three glorious boundaries. But just when he looked in the right state of mind, he edged one to Jos Buttler. Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls.Also Read - Virat Kohli Wanted Break, Did Not Want to Travel to West Indies; Assures Availability to BCCI For Asia Cup - Report

Following another failure, Buttler came to Kohli's rescue when he was asked to comment on the ex-India captain at the press conference. Hailing Kohli as one of the best, he said it is incredibly surprising that he is getting criticised.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he [Kohli] is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world," he said at the press conference after the match.

“So he’s been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don’t perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you’re hoping that it doesn’t come against us,” Buttler added.