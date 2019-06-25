England vs Australia: Australia head coach Justin Langer’s statement ‘Buttler is the new MS Dhoni’ has sparked a Twitter war. Buttler has been in ominous form lately, whereas Dhoni has not been at his best. While some fans feel Dhoni should not be compared with the not-so-experienced Buttler, others feel the English keeper is any day a bigger threat in modern day cricket. Buttler has already amassed 197 runs in five innings at an average of 39.40. Dhoni, on the other hand, does not even make it to the top 50 in the leading run-getters list. As England get ready to take on defending champions Australia, fans are quarreling on social space about who is better, Dhoni or Buttler.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Meanwhile, England missed Jason Roy in the last two matches and the dashing opener is unlikely to play the all-important encounter. Australia is coming into this match with a clinical win over Bangladesh.
England, on the other hand, is coming off a shocking loss to Sri Lanka. They would look to go all out for a win. It promises to be a cracker of a match.