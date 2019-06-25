England vs Australia: Australia head coach Justin Langer’s statement ‘Buttler is the new MS Dhoni’ has sparked a Twitter war. Buttler has been in ominous form lately, whereas Dhoni has not been at his best. While some fans feel Dhoni should not be compared with the not-so-experienced Buttler, others feel the English keeper is any day a bigger threat in modern day cricket. Buttler has already amassed 197 runs in five innings at an average of 39.40. Dhoni, on the other hand, does not even make it to the top 50 in the leading run-getters list. As England get ready to take on defending champions Australia, fans are quarreling on social space about who is better, Dhoni or Buttler.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

He is better than dhoni when it comes to hitting. Not sure about his temprament though — Get on with Sports (@getonwithsports) June 24, 2019

Replacement for Dhoni is still not found. Stop Arguing👍👍 — Karikala Cholan (@karikalan1412) June 24, 2019

Dhoni himself is not Dhoni now 😂😂😂😂 — Brahmastra😍 (@OniDaA5) June 24, 2019

Buttler is a better batsmen for sure but to be better then dhoni he needs to win games for his team from near impossible situations which dhoni has done many times — Zake (@Zakepkr) June 25, 2019

@msdhoni is a complete package of temperament, extremely cool minded in tough situations, best keeper in the history of cricket, master of ideas for the bowlers, and was best finisher in his prime. Compared to him @josbuttler lacks all these🤓, but a genuine power hitter. — Tony (@tonykdominic) June 25, 2019

I think Dhoni is in a world of his own he has a right to be an unchallenged for a while, why? Coz he has played the game for a very long time while maintaining high standards. Let’s see if Butler can lead England to the world cup final then make those comparisons. Fyo I love Eng. — Lysius James J (@400LJames) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, England missed Jason Roy in the last two matches and the dashing opener is unlikely to play the all-important encounter. Australia is coming into this match with a clinical win over Bangladesh.

England, on the other hand, is coming off a shocking loss to Sri Lanka. They would look to go all out for a win. It promises to be a cracker of a match.