Jos Buttler opens up for the first time on Gujarat Titans’ horrific team bus incident after IPL 2026 final

Buttler confirmed that some of the players in the back of the bus started smelling smoke and that was when everyone decided to stand by the side of the road

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Gujarat Titans' team bus on smoke after IPL 2026 final (L). Jos Buttler (R) dejected after losing IPL 2026 final against RCB. (Credits: IANS)

Hours after losing the Indian Premier League 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans team had suffered another horrific incident when their team bus, which was on its way to the hotel, caught fire and emitted smoke due to a electric short circuit.

As horrifying as it seems, the incident could have taken the lives of all the players who were sitting alongside Gujarat’s coaching staff. While most of the attention was on RCB’s back-to-back IPL title celebrations, GT players went through an unprecedented ordeal when their team bus malfunctioned in the middle of the road.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli’s chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes VIRAL as RCB star tells him, ‘Ek Bihari sab pe…’

The players as well as the coaching staff were stranded for nearly an hour or so before they were taken safely back to the hotel. All thanks to the bus driver who was aware enough to foresee the threat and take immediate action by asking everyone to get off the bus. The ordeal must have been quite too much for the players, especially after losing the IPL 2026 finale.

Jos Buttler describes the whole incident

While speaking in the “For the Love of Cricket” YouTube channel, Jos Buttler opened up on the horrific scenes the GT team had to witness while on their way back. He was asked to reflect on Gujarat’s performance in the final and the scenes that followed after it.

Buttler confirmed that some of the players in the back of the bus started smelling smoke and that was when everyone decided to stand by the side of the road, stating that when Bengaluru’s title celebrations were in full flow, their vehicle was blowing up in smokes.

“The boys at the back had started smelling smoke and we all got off the bus and stood by the side of the road. Well, I’m sure the RCB party was in full flow. Our bus was going up in smoke.” – Jos Buttler said on the For the Love of Cricket YouTube show.

Speaking of the final, the former England captain admitted that Gujarat were dreaming and working hard to win the IPL title but their failure will haunt the players for a while.

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“Always going to be a winner and a loser, so someone has to be the loser. But unfortunately it was us and our night was sort of summed by two in the morning on the bus home. Our dreams of winning the title. So disappointing and it’ll take a while to get over it, to be honest.” – Buttler concluded.

When will Jos Buttler play next?

Jos Buttler will return to action for England very soon when the Three Lions welcome team India on home soil for a 5-match T20I and 3-match ODI series.