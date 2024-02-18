Home

Jos Buttler Praises Rajasthan Royals Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says ‘Shame He’s Doing It Against England’

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian batter to score successive double hundreds in Tests after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Jos Buttler heaped high praise for his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rajkot: Jos Buttler knew how destructive Yashasvi Jaiswal could be. The England white-ball skipper had witnessed destruction while being Jaiswal’s opening partner at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. And now seeing his team failing to contain the Indian starboy has broken Buttler’s hearts. The 22-year-old Mumbai batter is currently the talk of the town with two double hundreds in the ongoing Test series against England. The Indian opener’s first double ton came in Visakhapatnam when he scored 209. On Sunday, he bettered his career-best score with a 214 not out in the third Test in Rajkot. India won both the games to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Jaiswal was a star in the making. Ever since he was picked up by the former IPL champions (2008), the southpaw promised to be India’s next big superstar. Rubbing shoulders with the best in the world enhanced his skills, thereby polishing his batting for the good. Seeing his young Royals teammate go after his team with utmost ease, Buttler couldn’t contain myself.

Taking to Instagram, Buttler put a photo of Jaiswal on his story and praised the latter for what he deserves. “Shame he’s doing it against England but very hard not to be so happy for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getting everything he deserves from his talent, hunger and work ethic. What a star!” Buttler wrote.

