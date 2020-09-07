English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler – who has been in brilliant form lately – is set to miss the third and the final T20I against Australia for leaving the ‘bio-security’ bubble that was put in place for the hosts. This would come as a big setback for the hosts, who have taken a 2-0 lead already and would have been hoping for a whitewash. Also Read - England vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Hits Unbeaten Half-Century as Hosts Seal Series

Following a match-winning 77 unbeaten which helped the hosts beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I, left the team hotel, which raised concerns.

"He will miss England's final Vitality T20I Blast against Australia at the Ageas Bowl,"the ECB said in a statement.

“At the top of the order is clearly the best place to bat in T20s,” said Buttler who was named the Player of the Match.

“The wicket got easier as well as the match went on. We got through the first two-three overs and got a partnership that set us up for the rest of the chase. Credit to Moeen (Ali), he came out and took on the spin and when he got those two boundaries, he took the pressure off. I was very keen to stay till the end after what happened to Australia in the last game. It wasn’t going to be easy for the new man coming in and that’s why I wanted to keep the responsibility of finishing off the game.”

Brief scores: Australia 157/7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 40, Marcus Stoinis 35; Chris Jordan 2-40, Adil Rashid 1-25) lost to England 158/4 in 18.5 overs (Jos Buttler 77*, Dawid Malan 42; Ashton Agar 2-27, Mitchell Starc 1-25) by six wickets