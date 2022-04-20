Jos Buttler Best T20 Batter By A Country Mile: Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler is probably the most feared T20 player in the world at the moment, having already hit a purple patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With two centuries to his name, Buttler has taken the IPL 2022 by storm and it won’t be much of a surprise if he actually gets a few more.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Shaw-Warner Off To Flyer In Chase

Virat Kohli, so far. has been the only player in the IPL to have four centuries in a season and that record might be under threat at the moment. So how is Buttler so different from other batters and why is he that much consistent in the shorter format where the chances of getting a string of low scores are much more than any other format.

What Makes JOS BUTTLER – The Best T20 Batter In The World

There is hardly anyone in the world who plays the scoop shot better than Buttler. Although it is a high-risk shot, the England batter somehow manages to connect it to perfection on every attempt. That, all of a sudden nullifies the yorker because if the bowler misses the mark and it turns into a full toss, the execution for that shot because all the more easier.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Ab de Villers was almost impossible to bowl to when he was in song, simply because of the array of shots he brought to the table and that made him a 360 degree player. Buttler is no different. The England wicket-keeper plays the short ball well, can hook and pull and if required has the ability to deposit the full length ball to the cow corner at ease. If that was not enough, he can make room and go inside out over covers as well.

For players like Buttler, it is difficult to set the field and can at times become a nightmare for the captain. With pitches more in favour of the batters than the bowlers, one can expect more fireworks from Buttler this season – which means good news for Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.