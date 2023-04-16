Home

Jos Buttler’s Fangirl Says ‘I Love You’ Ahead of IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR; Watch VIRAL Video

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the game against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler met his fan at the Narendra Modi stadium. It was surely an interesting meeting. In a clip shared by the Royals, a girl is seen expressing her love for Buttler and the Royals. She also says that she would be there for the match on Sunday. Buttler enquires if she is enjoying the IPL, to which, she says – she is. The fan also admits growing up watching Buttler and being his big fan.

“I love you so much!” 💗 pic.twitter.com/0rL3v0z0km — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 15, 2023

The Titans enjoy an unbeaten record against the Royals, having defeated them thrice last season, including the final. The Royals would surely like to change things. Can they do it on Sunday is something to watch out for.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

