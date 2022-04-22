New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is having the time of his life in this year’s IPL as he smashed yet another hundred against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. This was his third century of the season and now only has Virat Kohli ahead of him, who is the only cricketer in the IPL to have scored four centuries in an IPL season.Also Read - IPL 2022, DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 34: Prithvi Shaw Departs; Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi

Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals never really got it right against the opening pair of Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. It didn’t take long for Buttler to get in his stride as he smashed the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the Wankhede, bringing up his century in 58 balls. Also Read - IPL 2022: Jos Buttler And The Art Of Decimation

Buttler was particularly cruel against left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav as he picked him for 18 runs in one over with two sixes and a four. The opening partnership was broken by Khaleel Ahmed as Padikkal (54) had to take the long walk back to the dressing room but that was already too late for the Capitals as the opening pair by then had put on 155 runs for the first wicket. Also Read - Is IPL The Best T20 Tournament In The World? Aaron Finch Puts That Debate To Rest

Buttler was finally dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over as the England batter tried to slog one over long on, only to find David Warner who took a simple catch. Buttler’s 116 off 65 balls was laced with 9 fours and 9 sixes as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 222 runs.

Delhi Capitals would still like to believe that they can chase this total down, given the kind of firepower they have at the top of the order with Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting and the pitch looks to be batting paradise.