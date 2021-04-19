Tottenham Hostpur have sacked their manager Jose Mourinho on Monday after underwhelming performances in the Premier League and European competition. Also Read - SHF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Bramall Lane 11:30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

"The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham posted on their official account.

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Earlier it was reported by The Telegraph Tottenham took the call on Monday as they are currently at the seventh position in the Premier League and are already eliminated from the European competition.

The reports claimed that the Portuguese star coach will be fired today as club’s chairman Daniel Levy is unhappy with the team’s performance in the second half of the season and wants drastic changes.

Mourinho joined Tottenham during the 2019/20 season midseason after the club parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a poor start to the season.

The things under Mourinho didn’t go as planned so far the London giants as once again they are going to end the season trophyless if they lost the Carabao Cup final against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham have a tough road ahead to qualify for Champions League next season as they are currently five points behind the number 4 West Ham United as Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton are also in contention to seal the spot.

They were eliminated from the Europa League in the round of 16 after suffering a shocking 3-0 loss in the second leg at Dinamo Zagreb.

Mourinho’s Spurs have won just 1 of their last five games with two defeats and two draw results. They will play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on April 25 in the Carabao Cup Final.