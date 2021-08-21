New Delhi: Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s availability for the second half of IPL 2021 at the UAE. Hazlewood left the first half of IPL 2021 midway due to the bio-bubble fatigue in India but he has assured his availability for the second left which is scheduled to commence from September 19. Interestingly, CSK will kick-start the second half of IPL against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Confirm Jos Buttler's Absence From Remaining Matches of IPL 2021

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan expressed his happiness over the availability of Hazlewood and said considering his form the Aussie will be a great addition to Super Kings.

"Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL starting from September 19. The BCCI has confirmed that players who were not available in the first phase can join the respective teams in the second phase if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood's form, he will be a great addition to our team," said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.



Hazlewood made his IPL debut last season where he just played three matches and claimed just one wicket in the UAE. However, the Aussie pacer has been in impressive form in the past few months as he claimed eight wickets in four matches in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

The lanky pacer has also been included in Australia’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will also take place in the UAE and Oman. It is going to be a great tune-up for Hazlewood to get prepared for the UAE condition for the T20 WC.