Josh Hazlewood CLEAN Bowls Babar Azam With a Nipbacker During Aus-Pak 2nd Test – WATCH

Aus vs Pak: One felt Babar was not spot on with his foot movement there. Babar has been dismissed for 41 off 79 balls.

Melbourne: Babar Azam is easily one of the greatest batters of modern times and hence his wicket is always the prized scalp for any opposition. On Friday, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood got the big wicket of Babar in the second essay of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. Hazlewood got the ball to nip back in and it went through the defence of Babar. One felt Babar was not spot on with his foot movement there. Babar has been dismissed for 41 off 79 balls. Here is the video of the dismissal that has now put Australia in front in the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Huge moment in this chase! Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Babar Azam again! #OhWhatAFeeling | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/umN26tZMq1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

