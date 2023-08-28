Home

Jowkhum Triumphs In The Well-Attended Second Edition Of The Aturto 1.2 Competition With A Stunning Knockout Reserved For Franky Mommin

Jowkhum Dilli is renowned for writing history as the fighter from Arunachal Pradesh who won battles in Indonesia in addition to winning bronze at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Asian Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

Bhubaneswar 28th August, 2023: In the first-ever Aturto1.2 Knockout main event, Jowkhum Dilli Singhpo defeated Franky Mommin to win the night title on Saturday in Arunachal Pradesh. The action-packed night at Aturto 1.2 saw some of the most exciting and skilled fighters gathered under one roof to promote the finest fight show of the evening rewarding the select few untapped winning talents who came prepared to ace their combat game.

Techi Karda and Johnny Darlong, who won the title Match of the Night at the second Aturto Fight event, were the night’s other big attraction. The Knockout of the Night prize went to Diyo Rimo, and Prakamya Gogoi was honoured with the extraordinary Submission of the Night winning award. The league attracted over more than 1000 spectators for the clash of the giants because to the exceptional combination of Olympians and seasoned athletes who offered fighters a one-stop platform to elevate their status.

Six bouts were held during the entertaining contest. In the first match, Aryan Manoj (KOI RMX), a mixed martial artist and Jiu Jitsu Wrestling cadet, put all on the line against the unbeatable Gautam Moyong (Donang), entering the cage trying to effectively disengage his opponent. Gautam, who is immensely dominating in his local martial arts scene, won through TKO.

Ranjan Thengal (KOI RMX) vs. Prakamya Gogoi (Hillside MMA) enthralled spectators with their intensity as they entered the arena, only to leave them speechless with their unshakable drive to win. Prakamya used an armbar submission move to terminate the match for Ranjan, only to steal the show at the end. Angel Debbarma from TCA fought Jarbin Kon from Crosstrain Fight Club until the very end of the fight, but was eventually knocked out by Kon, giving the focus to Jarbin, who ultimately prevailed via TKO in the third fight, to deliver a thrilling fight to more than 1000 spectators as recorded in the previous edition of Aturto 1.2. It became a draw for Techi Karda in an anticipated move to bring down Johnny Darlong (Hillside)only to win by decision favouring. Whereas the fifth bout saw Diyo Rimo (Abrasumente) knocking out Ningombam Tulasidhas Singh (KOI RMX) to claim knockout of the night award.

Arturto CEO Higai Tarak all time national Jiu Jitsu champion shares, “I am just overwhelmed by the response we got from the audience. I want to thank everyone who came out in such large numbers to watch these fighters put on a great display. The encouragement we received will spur us on to return and inspire the combatants to excel in the battle environment.”

Adding thoughts on the action-packed night, Higai Tarak also said, “Although the sport of Amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) may have taken a bit longer than anticipated to catch on in our cricket-obsessed country, it seems to be catching up quickly with athletes like Jowkhum embracing it wholeheartedly. To be here, they have all put forth a lot of effort. I extend my congratulations to all of the winners, and we anticipate many more nights filled with wonder in the future.”

Following the successful cocnlusion of Aturto 1.2, Aturto 1.3 is scheduled to resume December this year with the following season fighter enrolment.

Results of the Night

1st Bout – Aryan Manoj (KOI RMX) VS Gautam Moyong (Donang)

Gautam Moyong won by TKO

2nd bout – Ranjan Thengal (KOI RMX) VS Prakamya Gogoi (Hillside MMA)

Prakamya wins by Submission Armbar

3rd – Angel Debbarma(TCA) VS Kon Jarbin (Crosstrain MMA)

Jarbin wins by TKO

4th – Johnny Darlong (Hillside) VS Techi Karda (Abrasumente)

Techi wins by decision favouring.

5th Co-Main event – Ningombam Tulasidhas Singh (KOI RMX) VS Diyo Rimo (Abrasumente)

Diyo wins by knockout

6th – Main Event – Franky Momin (HMMA) VS Jowkhum Dilli (Abrasumente)

Jowkhum wins by Knockout

