Dream11 Team Japan U19 vs Scotland U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 7th Warm-up Match JPN-U19 vs SCO-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Japan U19 vs Scotland U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rice Field, St. John’s College, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

Angus Guy, Durness Mackay-Champion, Tom Mackintosh (WK), Marcus Thurgate (VC), Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Jasper Davidson (C), Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet, Kento Ota-Dobell, Yugandhar Retharekar

JPN-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Since it’s a warm-up game, there is no fixed playing XI for either team.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kazumasa Takahashi, Jasper Davidson

Vice-captain Options: Jamie Cairns, Yugandhar Retharekar

Squads

Scotland U19: Angus Guy, Tom Mackintosh, Ben Davidson, Callum Grant, Charlie Pee, Daniel Cairns, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Uzzair Shah

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate (C), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date (vc), Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate

